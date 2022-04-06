AEW Dynamite results, live blog (April 6, 2022): Hardys Table Match

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s show comes our way from the Agganis Arena in Boston. The Hardys look to make a statement to Andrade and the AEW tag division in their Tables Match against The Butcher & The Blade. Plus, Adam Cole takes on Christian Cage for the first time ever, Tony Khan had Owen Hart Tournament qualifiers lined up, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 6