Watch AEW Dark Episode 137

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 5, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels & 10

The Wingmen’s Nick Nemeth vs. Chandler Hopkins

JP Harlow vs. Sonny Kiss

Abadon vs. Hyena Hera

Luke Sampson & Guillermo Rosas vs. Tiger Ruas & Cezar Bononi

Lance Archer vs. Dean Alexander

Enjoy the show!