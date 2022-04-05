Watch AEW Dark Episode 137

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 5, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels & 10
- The Wingmen’s Nick Nemeth vs. Chandler Hopkins
- JP Harlow vs. Sonny Kiss
- Abadon vs. Hyena Hera
- Luke Sampson & Guillermo Rosas vs. Tiger Ruas & Cezar Bononi
- Lance Archer vs. Dean Alexander
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...