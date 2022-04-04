Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 57

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., April 4, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Paul Wight vs. Austin Green
- Lucky Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
- Diamanté & Ashley D’Amboise vs. Ruby Soho & Anna Jay
- Dani Mo vs. Serena Deeb
- Best Friends vs. The Workhorsemen
- Ella Envy vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch
- Red Velvet vs. Brittany Jade
Enjoy the show!
