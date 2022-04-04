 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 57

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., April 4, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Paul Wight vs. Austin Green
  • Lucky Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian
  • Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
  • Diamanté & Ashley D’Amboise vs. Ruby Soho & Anna Jay
  • Dani Mo vs. Serena Deeb
  • Best Friends vs. The Workhorsemen
  • Ella Envy vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch
  • Red Velvet vs. Brittany Jade

Enjoy the show!

