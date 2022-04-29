Satnam Singh is no match for Orange Cassidy

The main event of tonight’s (Apr. 29) episode of Rampage was a ROH TV title match between Samoa Joe and Trent Beretta.

Joe promised to choke Trent out to retain the gold, and that’s exactly what he did. They shook hands after the fight, but Samoa’s night was far from over.

Tony Schiavone attempted to interview the champ, but Joe didn’t get to say much before he was interrupted by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

Singh is AEW’s resident giant who just recently debuted a couple weeks ago. But it looks like he’s already in over his head, because he was immediately confronted by Orange Cassidy. Cassidy proceed to kick the shit out of him:

Luckily for Singh, Lethal realized the danger looming and attacked Cassidy before he could land the knockout blow. That led to a wild pull apart brawl as Rampage’s air time ran out.

