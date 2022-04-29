Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Liacouris Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Samoa Joe defending the ROH TV title against Trent Beretta.

Also set for tonight: There’s a face-to-face confrontation between HOOK and Danhausen, Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland for a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, Keith Lee vs. Colten Gunn, Jade Cargill in trios action, and more!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR APR. 29