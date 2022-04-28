Christian’s heel turn is finally here

Christian Cage competed against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in the main event of last September’s All Out pay-per-view. He was then victorious at Full Gear in November in a trios match with Jurassic Express against the SuperKliq. But Christian has only wrestled in four matches since then, moving into more of a managerial role for Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Over the last few months, a lot of fans have assumed it’s a matter of time until Christian turns on Jungle Boy. The beginning of that heel turn finally happened on this week’s (Apr. 27) episode of Dynamite. That’s what it seemed like to me, at least, based on this promo where he called Boy a loser after failing to beat Kyle O’Reilly in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament last week:

Jungle Boy: “I don’t want to sound like a sore loser, but last week stung a little extra for me because I know for a fact I could have won that match. Unfortunately I got a little carried away and I didn’t finish him when I had the chance.” Christian: “Well Jack, you actually don’t sound like a sore loser. You just sound like a loser.”

The audience let out a gasp when Christian paused right there. Luchasaurus immediately swung his head in Christian’s direction, and Tony Schiavone covered his own mouth with his hand in shock at what he just heard. That’s something a heel would say, right?

Christian’s heel tease was finished there, and he quickly went back to hyping Jurassic Express as the best team in AEW.

Christian: “But you’re not a loser, Jack. Put that title, put it over your shoulder where it belongs. It was a teachable moment last week, and it’ll never happen again. I’m sure of it.”

I hate to break it to Christian and Jurassic Express, but I’ve seen a few pro wrestling shows in my day. It will definitely happen again, and tensions are going to escalate between Christian and Jurassic Express when it does.

Are you looking forward to Christian embracing the dark side in the weeks or months to come? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.