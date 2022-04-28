The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Apr. 27) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 921,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 4th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The overall audience was similar to last week’s 930,000 viewers, but the demo rating dropped down from last week’s 0.37. These numbers are Dynamite’s second lowest of 2022 in each metric, with only the Feb. 16 episode doing worse. However, the 4th place finish on cable remained the same from last week, once again with only NBA related shows beating out AEW on cable networks.

The NBA playoffs aren’t ending anytime soon, so pro wrestling will be dealing with this for a while longer. Perhaps AEW World Champion Hangman Page will return from COVID next week and more of the AEW Galaxy will tune in to see a hot angle between him and CM Punk? We shall see.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

