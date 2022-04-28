AEW rolled into Liacouris Center in Philadephia, Pennsylvania, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Apr. 29) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland in a qualifying match for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Ricky Starks got involved in the match at one point.

Shawn Spears teased that Wardlow’s mystery opponent next week on Dynamite has potential to join The Pinnacle.

Ortiz and Santana attacked Chris Jericho at the commentary table until they were eventually removed by AEW officials. Jericho remained on commentary afterwards.

Jade Cargill, Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan beat Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue & Trish Adora in a trios match. The finish saw Cargill pin Adora after hitting her Jaded finishing move.

Keith Lee pinned Colten Gunn in a singles match.

Danhausen and HOOK had a face-to-face confrontation. HOOK wanted to fight, but Tony Nese and Mark Sterling attacked them. HOOK beat up the heels. Danhausen cursed the heels. Danhausen offered HOOK a handshake but it was not accepted.

Samoa Joe choked out Trent Beretta to retain the ROH TV title. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh came out afterwards. Orange Cassidy did his lazy kicks on Singh. Singh attacked the Best Friends. There was a big brawl with everyone there (including Joe) to end the show.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?