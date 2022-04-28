The story of Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston didn’t really move forward last night (April 27) on Dynamite. Eddie and his friends (and betrayed Inner Circle members) Santana & Ortiz really want to kick Jericho’s ass. Along with his newly formed Appreciation Society, Jericho continues to push their buttons. More matches will follow, perhaps even a Blood & Guts one, but none were booked this week.

We did however get a very entertaining “sit down” between the two groups. It was the kind of WWE-style segment the Jericho Appreciation Society has been using to stymie and annoy the Mad King and his Boricua brothers, and it really drove home the point Jericho is playing games because he’s scared of the real violence Eddie is threatening him with.

It also gave us some new terminology from the kings of sports entertainment, as Cool Hand Ang referred to the fans watching from the seats in Philadelphia and screens everywhere else as “the AEW Galaxy”...

.@MadKing1981 is sick of the entertainment and just wants to FIGHT! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/JRoYzA18eQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

The “no contact” rule ended after that in-ring summit, though. Jericho then switched from Vince McMahon tactics to Jerry Lawler ones. The JAS jumped their rivals in the back, and The Influencer hit Kingston with a fireball attack.

What. Is. Happening!! Disgusting attack by #JerichoAppreciationSociety against @MadKing1981!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/zy9aBXsPwU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Let us know what you thought of this combination of sports entertainment & rassling, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Dax & Cash Put on a 6 Star Classic!

The AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs CM Punk is Set for Double or Nothing

Scorpio Sky Becomes the 2x TNT Champion

Former champion @scorpiosky plots to win the TNT Title back against 3x Champ @sammyguevara in a Ladder Match later tonight at #AEWDynamite LIVE NOW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QWXFT54Td6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

In an interview with @tonyschiavone24, Team DMD seems to outnumber the #OwenHart Tournament Qualifiers until #ToniStorm brings her own friend...



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/DrQMJ1oSp1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Who can stop @RealWardlow at this point?! Four consecutive powerbombs lead him to the victory over @LanceHoyt, and @The_MJF and @ShawnSpears stare in disbelief! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/F6guuihFgK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Tensions at an all-time high before #SpanishGod @sammyguevara defends the TNT Championship Ladder Match against former champion @scorpiosky later tonight!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/M88YTvRi39 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

The knee of @shidahikaru unable to take any more punishment and she is forced to tap out as @serenadeeb scores the win! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/qCAEo3bpkd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

.@the_MJF sets up a match for @realwardlow next week against a man who is "smarter", "stronger" and "taller than #MrMayhem.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OTryMACHoI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

This FRIDAY on #AEWRampage, only one man can move on in the #OwenHart Tournament Qualifier match. Is it @darbyallin's Tournament or @swerveconfident's House?



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/upm9tbMSms — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

The #UndisputedElite get the victory in this massive 10-man tag team match tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/vg0C4rNpCg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

ROH World TV Champion @samoajoe defends his Title against @trentylocks this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/FFAlNtk9vL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

