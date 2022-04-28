 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jericho fireball attack on Kingston shocks the AEW Galaxy

By Sean Rueter
The story of Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston didn’t really move forward last night (April 27) on Dynamite. Eddie and his friends (and betrayed Inner Circle members) Santana & Ortiz really want to kick Jericho’s ass. Along with his newly formed Appreciation Society, Jericho continues to push their buttons. More matches will follow, perhaps even a Blood & Guts one, but none were booked this week.

We did however get a very entertaining “sit down” between the two groups. It was the kind of WWE-style segment the Jericho Appreciation Society has been using to stymie and annoy the Mad King and his Boricua brothers, and it really drove home the point Jericho is playing games because he’s scared of the real violence Eddie is threatening him with.

It also gave us some new terminology from the kings of sports entertainment, as Cool Hand Ang referred to the fans watching from the seats in Philadelphia and screens everywhere else as “the AEW Galaxy”...

The “no contact” rule ended after that in-ring summit, though. Jericho then switched from Vince McMahon tactics to Jerry Lawler ones. The JAS jumped their rivals in the back, and The Influencer hit Kingston with a fireball attack.

Let us know what you thought of this combination of sports entertainment & rassling, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

  • Dax & Cash Put on a 6 Star Classic!
  • The AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs CM Punk is Set for Double or Nothing
  • Scorpio Sky Becomes the 2x TNT Champion

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

