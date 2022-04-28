The story of Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston didn’t really move forward last night (April 27) on Dynamite. Eddie and his friends (and betrayed Inner Circle members) Santana & Ortiz really want to kick Jericho’s ass. Along with his newly formed Appreciation Society, Jericho continues to push their buttons. More matches will follow, perhaps even a Blood & Guts one, but none were booked this week.
We did however get a very entertaining “sit down” between the two groups. It was the kind of WWE-style segment the Jericho Appreciation Society has been using to stymie and annoy the Mad King and his Boricua brothers, and it really drove home the point Jericho is playing games because he’s scared of the real violence Eddie is threatening him with.
It also gave us some new terminology from the kings of sports entertainment, as Cool Hand Ang referred to the fans watching from the seats in Philadelphia and screens everywhere else as “the AEW Galaxy”...
The #JerichoAppreciationSociety (@IAmJericho, @RealJakeHager, @GarciaWrestling, @TheDaddyMagic & @TheAngeloParker) sit down with @MadKing1981, @santana_proud & @ortiz_powerful for what's surely going to be a nice & civil chit-chat here at #AEWDynamite. We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/l6EpVg6GHj— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
.@IAmJericho demands an apology from @Madking1981, @santana_proud and @ortiz_powerful! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/YW11tQQViP— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
.@MadKing1981 is sick of the entertainment and just wants to FIGHT! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/JRoYzA18eQ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Has @IAmJericho bitten off more than he can chew? @MadKing1981 gives him a warning! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NrIcEJWedu— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
The “no contact” rule ended after that in-ring summit, though. Jericho then switched from Vince McMahon tactics to Jerry Lawler ones. The JAS jumped their rivals in the back, and The Influencer hit Kingston with a fireball attack.
What. Is. Happening!! Disgusting attack by #JerichoAppreciationSociety against @MadKing1981!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/zy9aBXsPwU
Let us know what you thought of this combination of sports entertainment & rassling, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- Dax & Cash Put on a 6 Star Classic!
- The AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs CM Punk is Set for Double or Nothing
- Scorpio Sky Becomes the 2x TNT Champion
It is OFFICIAL! #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage vs. @CMPunk for the #AEW World Championship at #AEW Double Or Nothing! pic.twitter.com/xP00xUxgTW— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
There will be a guaranteed FIGHT at #AEWDoN between #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage and @CMPunk for the #AEW World Title in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/mFIO6KdM6F— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Former champion @scorpiosky plots to win the TNT Title back against 3x Champ @sammyguevara in a Ladder Match later tonight at #AEWDynamite LIVE NOW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QWXFT54Td6— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
The #BlackpoolCombatClub continue their undefeated streak with a victory over #TheFactory tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/06KtJTLHPn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
In an interview with @tonyschiavone24, Team DMD seems to outnumber the #OwenHart Tournament Qualifiers until #ToniStorm brings her own friend...— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/DrQMJ1oSp1
#TeamTaz's @starkmanjones & @TrueWillieHobbs answer the call of the #AEW World Tag Team Champions (@boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus)!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/k4qCwcCY9B
Who can stop @RealWardlow at this point?! Four consecutive powerbombs lead him to the victory over @LanceHoyt, and @The_MJF and @ShawnSpears stare in disbelief! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/F6guuihFgK— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Tensions at an all-time high before #SpanishGod @sammyguevara defends the TNT Championship Ladder Match against former champion @scorpiosky later tonight!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/M88YTvRi39
The knee of @shidahikaru unable to take any more punishment and she is forced to tap out as @serenadeeb scores the win! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/qCAEo3bpkd— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
.@the_MJF sets up a match for @realwardlow next week against a man who is "smarter", "stronger" and "taller than #MrMayhem.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OTryMACHoI
#HouseOfBlack @malakaiblxck, @BrodyxKing, @snm_buddy meet some familiar faces here at #AEWDynamite! #DeathTriangle @PENTAELZEROM, @BastardPac and @ReyFenixMX reunited and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/7TkdGAWhhP— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
This FRIDAY on #AEWRampage, only one man can move on in the #OwenHart Tournament Qualifier match. Is it @darbyallin's Tournament or @swerveconfident's House?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/upm9tbMSms
The #UndisputedElite get the victory in this massive 10-man tag team match tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/vg0C4rNpCg— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
ROH World TV Champion @samoajoe defends his Title against @trentylocks this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/FFAlNtk9vL
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...