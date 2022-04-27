ROH title matches booked, ex-WWE & current Impact star teased for upcoming AEW shows

AEW’s booked much of the cards for their next two shows, and they’ll feature a couple reminders that Tony Khan owns Ring of Honor now — and a couple signs the Forbidden Door to Impact may be opening again.

This Friday’s Rampage (which is taping in Philadelphia as this is being written) will have an ROH TV title, an Owen Hart Qualifier featuring two friendly rivals from the Seattle scene, and an EPIC confrontation-hausen:

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Trent Beretta for the ROH World Television championship

Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland in an Owen Hart Cup qualifier

Keith Lee vs. Colten Gunn

Jade Cargill, Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora & Skye Blue

HOOK and Danhausen come face-to-face

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite will give us an ROH Women’s title unification match, and quite possibly a certain seven-footer:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez (c - interim) for the Ring of Honor Women’s championship

Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in an Owen Hart Cup qualifier

Wardlow vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s mystery opponent

MJF called his next opponent for Wardlow after Lance Archer took a Powerbomb Symphony and a pinfall loss. He referred to the person on the other end of the phone as “big man”, then closed the segment by saying the man he hired was “smarter”, “stronger” and “taller” than his former employee...

We think he’s talking about the wrestler formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, currently working Impact & the independent scene as W. Morrissey. But let us know what you think, about that and both of these cards, in the comments below.