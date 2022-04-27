AEW continues to hot potato the TNT title

Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky have faced each other for the TNT title twice in the last couple months. Both those matches ended in a title change. Would the fact their trilogy fight on April 27 was a ladder match, and that their alignments seem to have flipped since their last encounter at Battle of the Belts 2, break the pattern?

It looked like it when one of Guevara’s signature spectacular spots ended with his shoulder getting more of the mat than of Sky...

Yikes, Sammy! @sammyguevara risking life and limb here in this TNT Championship Ladder Match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LSQ8vNfnJE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

But then the challenger made a mistake when he introduced a ladder wrapped in barbed wire, only to sent into it back-first...

That ladder would come into play again, but not before Dan Lambert, Tay Conti & Paige VanZant did too...

Even after that bump, Guevara came back to scrap with Sky atop the ladder. Scorp ended up landing the last punch from there, though. With Sammy on the mat, the streak of title changes continued. Scorpio Sky is now a two-time TNT champ.

Well deserved, @ScorpioSky Let's get a round of applause both guys for an INSANE match ⬇️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NjH7KA7oEa — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 28, 2022

He’s got two matches lined up already, too. He promised his old tag partner Frankie Kazarian a shot if he won, and Kaz hit the ring to congratulate him and make sure Sky remembered his promise. Lambert also promised Guevara & Conti a mixed tag match with PVZ in exchange for this title shot.

Let us know what you think of the hot potato-ing of the belt, and get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.