Rey Fenix returns to Dynamite for the first time since gruesome arm injury

On the first Dynamite of 2022, Rey Fenix suffered a gruesome-looking arm injury as Jurassic Express won the AEW Tag Team championship from Lucha Bros. Initial reports were that the injury wasn’t as bad as it appeared to be, and that Fenix could be back in a month-and-a-half.

It’s been more like five months, but on April 27 — just days before he’s scheduled to team with Hijo del Vikingo against The Young Bucks at AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 1 this weekend — Fenix returned to AEW.

It was part of a set-up pulled off by the reunited Death Triangle against House of Black. Alex Abrahantes interrupted Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews as they were unmasking Fuego Del Sol on the stage. When that trio hit the ring to deal with him, Penta Oscura & PAC entered the arena... followed by Arahantes. Fenix was the man wearing the Lucha Bros’ hype man has been wearing for weeks since Penta went dark, and with the element of surprise on their side, Death Triangle sent House of Black packing.

Certainly not the end, and pretty cool that Fenix is back!

