CM Punk vs. Hangman Page is official for Double Or Nothing

Just a week after our first face-to-face between CM Punk and AEW World champion Hangman Page, and just hours after company’s latest rankings were released with Punk at #1 in the men’s singles category, Page vs. Punk was announced as the main event for Double Or Nothing.

With the champ at home with COVID, the challenger got some uninterrupted microphone time to hype the match, coming our way May 29 from Las Vegas. Punk characterized it as the culmination of a journey that began last August at The First Dance, when he returned to determine if he still had it. The veteran also reminded us he came back because of us, the fans.

And while he couldn’t promise us a win at Double Or Nothing, he could promise he would fight — something he’ll continue to do until his wheels come off.

This World title match is the only match with confirmed participants set for next month’s PPV. The finals of the men and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments will also happen at T-Mobile Arena.

