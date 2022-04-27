FTR member qualifies for Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Dynamite got right to the FTR on FTR action on April 27 in Philadelphia. With fellow Hart family superfan CM Punk on commentary, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler pressed pause on their partnership to battle for a spot in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Things started with the sound fundamental wrestling you’d expect from the Top Guys, and the mutual respect you’d expect from two best friends who swear this is the only time they’ll wrestle each other. But after an inadvertent(?) thumb to the eye from Harwood, things got a little testy...

Each man landed big shots, but nothing that left either man down for three. For that to happen, it took a nasty spill to the outside. Wheeler’s knee was banged up in the fall, and when Dax had a chance to capitalize on that with a Sharpshooter, he hesitated. That left an opening for Cash to counter, but his partner countered that cradle with one of his own, and qualified for the Owen.

Shows of love and respect followed, and Dax Harwood joins Samoa Joe, Kyle O’Reilly & Adam Cole in the field of the men’s Owen Cup.

