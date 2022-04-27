AEW Rankings (Apr. 27, 2022): Jon Moxley rising up singles and tag team polls

AEW released their latest rankings (Apr. 27, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

The graphic has a fresh presentation with a sleek look. One thing absent is records for wins and losses. Time to take a peak.

Men:

CM Punk is #1. Officially announcing Punk to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship seems to be a mere formality at this point. Scorpio Sky comes in at #2. He’ll receive a shot to regain the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara in a ladder match on Dynamite. Jon Moxley is back in the mix at #3. He has singles victories over Ethan Page, Anthony Bowens, Wheeler Yuta (twice), Bryan Danielson, and Jay Lethal in AEW this year. #4 Frankie Kazarian stepped aside to allow SCU pal Sky have another crack at gold. #5 Adam Cole remains ranked thanks to a victory over Tomohiro Ishii last week.

Women:

#1 Serena Deeb wrestles Hikaru Shida in a Philly street fight on Dynamite. If the professor achieves success, which will be no easy task, then she should be a shoo-in as the next challenger for Thunder Rosa and the AEW Women’s World Championship. #2 Nyla Rose lost to Thunder Rosa in a title match, but the Native Beast is still within reach of another shot. #3 Anna Jay and #4 Jamie Hayter are keeping their spots warm as the division shakes out to fill the Owen Hart tournament. Marina Shafir lost to Jade Cargill in a TBS Championship contest, and Shafir also lost her place in the top 5. Red Velvet returns to the shuffle at #5.

Tag Team:

AEW tag champs Jurassic Express and #1 FTR appear bound on a collision course. Top Flight found their groove recently, however, an injury to Darius Martin prompted an exit from contention. The Dark Order duo of John Silver & Alex Reynolds moved up into #2. A pair of faction squads are rising up the charts this week. Will Hobbs & Ricky Starks of Team Taz slid in to #3 with wins over Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland, and Evil Uno & Stu Grayson. Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club bring violence to #4. Their tag team résumé includes victories over Anthony Henry & JD Drake, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta, and Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison. Private Party rounds out the club at #5.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?