AEW Rewind: Hardys mad at Young Bucks’ emo attitudes, Chuck Taylor sad about Wheeler Yuta, more!

Often times, Being the Elite is off in its own world without much material that requires viewing for TV. This episode had two scenes in particular to watch for possible context on upcoming stories. Chuck Taylor was sad about Wheeler Yuta leaving the Best Friends, and the Hardys were mad at the Young Bucks for not bringing their best.

“Emo Young Bucks” - Being The Elite, Ep. 304 featured:

Chuck Taylor was sad about Wheeler Yuta leaving the Best Friends. He cut Yuta’s face out of the team t-shirt.

The Young Bucks were back to keep the BTE ratings up. Cue the travel mintage music. The Bucks still weren’t in the mood to wrestle. Slow-mo pose time.

The Dark Order were confident in beating up any club in AEW. At the mention of Suzuki-gun, Minoru Suzuki entered the scene. The Dark Order shut their mouths immediately as he walked through. John Silver thought it was Sting without his makeup.

Ryan Nemeth is an international film superstar with an undefeated singles record in AEW for 2022. He is The Leading Man.

The Hardys were annoyed at the Young Bucks being in the dumps. They came to AEW to have a dream match, but what’s the deal with their emo attitudes? The Bucks explained their sad feeling about losing a big one to FTR. The Hardys explained that they have lost tons of matches, but they dust themselves off and march forward like warriors. Matt Hardy wants the best Bucks or else it is a waste of time. They were tired of the Bucks’ horseshit. Jeff Hardy chimed in that maybe the real dream match was Hardys versus FTR. The Bucks bristled at that suggestion.

The Bucks took out their frustration on Brandon Cutler by booking in him a match against Konosuke Takeshita.

Cutler wanted to calm down by eating candy. Adam Cole wowed with a magic trick pulling a pink Starburst from behind Cutler’s ear.

The Hardys continued the joke of running down a list of their losses throughout their career. Christopher Daniels joined on in the fun.

Over the weekend, I wondered what AEW had in store for the Young Bucks and Blackpool Combat Club at the Double or Nothing PPV on May 29. Based on BTE, we may have our answer. The Bucks versus Hardys is easy enough to build toward as a dream match. With Chuck Taylor on board, the Best Friends can go full steam ahead against BCC.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Konosuke Takeshita and Minoru Suzuki made special appearances in singles action. Takeshita took care of business against Brandon Cutler, and Suzuki pummeled QT Marshall in victory.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Dax Harwood versus Cash Wheeler in a Owen Hart tournament qualifier, Hikaru Shida battling Serena Deeb in a Philly street fight, Sammy Guevara defending the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky in a ladder match, and Lancer Archer versus Wardlow.

FTR have worked their ass off to leave a legacy. Paying respect to Owen Hart would be a step toward that. Nothing will change no matter who wins when Harwood wrestles Wheeler. They are best friends. Once it’s over, they will relax with a case of beer and a bottle of tequila. Shida spent her time recovering from injury by thinking about revenge. Professor Deeb claimed she was still teaching Shida to bring her up by beating her down. Sammy is the king of making moments, and he will carry Sky to the best match of his career. The hoss fight between Archer and Wardlow will bring the pain.

Ricky Starks provided interesting insight into his match strategy to counter the Lethal Injection from Jay Lethal.

So I didn’t exhaust the little energy I had cuz I had a plan. I knew Lethal was one of them INDAPENDENT Wrestlers and they love back flipping, front flipping, and cutters



So I knew he couldn’t help himself but to back flip so I timed it right & caught him https://t.co/cbcsLwCNa9 — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) April 24, 2022

10 shared personal motivation from his battle with Crohn’s disease.

A lot of people hide struggles and try to act like everything is perfect. But you never know who needs to hear your story. pic.twitter.com/ulD4f67SSL — Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) April 25, 2022

20 years ago I was diagnosed with Crohns Disease. I was so young I had no idea what it was or how it would impact my life. All I knew is that I was always sick and had a hard time gaining weight. I spent a lot of time at the University of Michigan pediatrics hospital. I was always miserable making the trip there. To make it more enjoyable my mom would stop at Toys R Us and let me pick out a wrestling action figure. During this time is when I truly became obsessed with it. I made a promise to myself no matter what I’m goin through I’m going to get through it and be like these larger than life figures I idolized. 20 years forward I’ve now been wresting for 6 years and 2 currently with the best company in the world @allelitewrestling . But more importantly thanks to my doctors who found the right treatment that worked for me early and put me in remission for 14 years and counting. If I didn’t have this setback at such a young age I don’t think I’d be the person I am today. Everything happens for a reason. I never wanted to make it just for me I wanted to make it for that 10 year old kid going through the same stuff I went through, looking for answers, and searching for that defining it’s going to be ok and you can do whatever the fuck you want in life moment.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show. Much of the conversation steered toward dental topics. When the question was brought up about what happens to pulled teeth, Danhausen made a cameo. He was hoping Baker could hook him up with loose teeth. Also, RJ’s chair broke mid-interview.

We’ll close with new merch for Nyla Rose. Cake & violence! This catchphrase relates to the cake brawl between Nyla and Thunder Rosa.