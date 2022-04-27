‘COVID snot’ means no Cowboy S*** on Dynamite

Last Wednesday, we got our first glimpse of one of the biggest feuds AEW has planned for this year — Hangman Page vs. CM Punk for the World championship.

With Punk joining the commentary team for the one-time only clash of FTR’s Dax Harwood vs. FTR’s Cash Wheeler for a spot in next month’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, this Wednesday we’ll surely hear more about the Best in the World’s plans to capture the biggest prize in Tony Khan’s fed.

But we won’t get another staredown with Page, or our first war of words between the Cowboy champ and the veteran gunslinging challenger. Because Hangman announced this morning he’ll miss Dynamite tonight (April 27), revealing in classic anxious millennial style that he has COVID...

dynomite is tonight at 8pm on tbs but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry. please enjoy regardless. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) April 27, 2022

Get well soon, champ. We’ll see you down the road.

