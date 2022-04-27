AEW Dynamite results, live blog (April 27, 2022): FTR vs. FTR

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s show comes our way from the Liacouris Center in Philadephia, and will feature Dax Harwood taking on his FTR partner Cash Wheeler for a spot in the Owen Cup Tournament, with CM Punk on commentary! Plus, Scorpio Sky tries to reclaim the TNT title from Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match, Hikaru Shida & Serena Deeb’s latest battle is a Philly Street Fight, The Young Bucks & reDRagon try to co-exist as they join Adam Cole in a ten-man tag against Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin, Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson, Lance Archer is MJF’s latest hired gun against Wardlow, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 27