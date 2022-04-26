Watch AEW Dark Episode 140

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 26, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

The Factory’s QT Marshall vs. Penta Oscuro

Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon

Dark Order’s Anna Jay & Skye Blue vs. The Bunny & Raychell Rose

Serpentico vs. Lee Moriarty

Red Velvet vs. Dulce Tormenta

Frankie Kazarian & Top Flight & The Hardys vs. Max Caster & Angelico & The Blade & Private Party

Enjoy the show!