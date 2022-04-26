Former WWE Producer confirms he’s All Elite: ‘Life is short. Work somewhere awesome.’

Pat Buck left WWE following WrestleMania 38 after two-plus years working as a producer and talent relations person. Per PWInsider and his own tweet from April 4, he told the company that having produced WrestleMania Saturday’s Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair match and co-produced (with Michael Hayes) WrestleMania Sunday’s title unification bout between Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar, he’d accomplished his goal of working WrestleMania main events. Buck said he was leaving to spend more time with his family, something that was difficult to do with WWE back on the road since last summer.

Rumors indicated he started working with AEW a couple weeks later. Buck has now confirmed he’s working for Tony Khan with this tweet:

With AEW typically only doing one combined live show and taping each week, Buck likely can spend more time with his family working for TK than he did for Vince McMahon. Still hasn’t stopped partisans from praising or attacking him for this tweet. Such is life in a wrestling war, and Buck is likely aware of that.

If he’s happier, that’s good enough for us.