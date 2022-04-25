Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 60

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., April 25, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Minoru Suzuki vs. QT Marshall
- Vince Valor vs. Dark Order’s John Silver
- The Acclaimed’s Max Caster vs. Penta Oscuro
- Ruby Soho & Anna Jay & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & The Bunny
- Luther & Bulk Nasty & Tito Oric & Jake Omen & RC Dupress vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds & Alan “5” Angels & 10
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler
- Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander
- Steel City Brawler vs. Tony Nese
Enjoy the show!
