 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 60

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., April 25, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Minoru Suzuki vs. QT Marshall
  • Vince Valor vs. Dark Order’s John Silver
  • The Acclaimed’s Max Caster vs. Penta Oscuro
  • Ruby Soho & Anna Jay & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & The Bunny
  • Luther & Bulk Nasty & Tito Oric & Jake Omen & RC Dupress vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds & Alan “5” Angels & 10
  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler
  • Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander
  • Steel City Brawler vs. Tony Nese

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...