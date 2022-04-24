AEW Double or Nothing 2022 match card: Where do Young Bucks, Blackpool Combat Club fit?

AEW’s next PPV is Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 29 in Las Vegas, NV. A few contests are already official, the main event seems like a matter of time until booked, and other story directions appear to be painting a picture to fill out the card. However, matches for a few major stars remain a mystery. The Young Bucks, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley are up the air at this moment in time.

The two official bouts for Double or Nothing are the men’s and women’s finals for the Owen Hart tournament. On the men’s side, Samoa Joe, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, and the winner of Dax Harwood versus Cash Wheeler fill out four of the eight slots so far. We’ll see how the field shakes out, but my early pick is Joe against Cole in the final. On the women’s side, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, and Dr. Britt Baker DMD are six of the eight competitors. Based on TV interactions, Storm versus Baker is a strong bet as the final.

The Double or Nothing main event just needs the rubber stamp of approval from Tony Khan. All signs point to Hangman Page defending the AEW World Championship against CM Punk. That match alone is worth the price of admission. For all we know, Punk may already be starting the mind games.

the guy who came to work on our air condition stole my candy bar. there is no other possible explanation. i am planning to confront him. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) April 24, 2022

Running down the list of champions, Thunder Rosa needs a date. Serena Deeb is high in the rankings. If she can prevail in the Philly Street Fight against Hikaru Shida on Dynamite, then that would be a great option as a challenger. TNT champ Sammy Guevara will likely be tied up with Tay Conti in mixed tag action against Paige VanZant with Ethan Page or Scorpio Sky. FTR is on the roll of a lifetime as AAA and ROH tag champs. It would only be fitting to give them the opportunity to be triple champs by challenging Jurassic Express for AEW gold.

Looking at other angles in AEW, Chris Jericho versus Eddie Kingston is a strong feud that needs resolution fitting for a PPV. MJF versus Wardlow is another money match that sticks out.

Based on my prognostications, the unofficial Double or Nothing card is looking like:

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. TBA

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. FTR

Men’s Owen Hart tournament final

Women’s Owen Hart tournament final

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti vs. Paige VanZant & Ethan Page or Scorpio Sky

Chris Jericho (with Daddy Magic) vs. Eddie Kingston

MJF vs. Wardlow

That’s eight contests, and AEW generally has nine for each PPV (not counting pre-show matches). Jade Cargill doesn’t have an obvious direction yet for the TBS Championship. It might be wiser to have her as a feature attraction during Dynamite or Rampage on the same week. Other feuds that are popping on TV but might not be PPV level are Samoa Joe versus Jay Lethal, Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs versus Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland, House of Black versus Death Triangle, and Hook versus Danhausen.

Notable omissions from the conversation so far are the Young Bucks, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley. Not to mention Darby Allin and Sting. I would be shocked if six of AEW’s biggest draws are left off the PPV card. To be honest, I forgot about Allin and Sting when planning this piece out. Now that I see them in written text, Allin is my pick to advance to the Owen Hart final. That’s assuming he qualifies.

That still leaves the Young Bucks and the Blackpool Combat Club up in the air. There have been teases for the Bucks trifling with reDRagon. We’ll soon find out if that is the way when the Undisputed Elite team up in 10-man action on Dynamite. If things go haywire, book the Jackson brothers against Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly for the PPV. If everything is smooth, then I’m completely stumped where the Bucks land. That is by no means a bad thing. There are still plenty of weeks left of TV to produce compelling opponents.

As for Danielson and Moxley, a trios bout with Wheeler Yuta might be the answer against Trent, Chuck Taylor, and Rocky Romero. Let’s be honest though. That is not enticing enough for PPV. Orange Cassidy against violent marauders would be the draw, but he is currently injured. The Owen could come calling for Danielson and Moxley, however, they wrestled each other at the last PPV and I struggle to see either man taking a loss to avoid a rematch. And therein lies my confusion about their future for Double or Nothing. AEW has to walk the fine line between booking the BCC in a glorified TV match on PPV and preparing a rivalry to get hot for.

Maybe the solution is to pair the Bucks against Danielson & Moxley. Flippy versus violence. I’m in.

What do you think the Double or Nothing full card will be? Which matches would you love to see? What’s your take on the future of the Young Bucks and the Blackpool Combat Club in regard to the PPV?