FTR won’t talk contracts while with AEW but they’ll go ‘wherever the love of wrestling takes us’

Just days ago, word was going around that there has been some discussion within WWE about possibly bringing FTR back to the company when the tag team’s contract with AEW comes up. That may not be something we have to worry about for quite a while, but at the very least homework is being done.

From the sounds of it, though, there will be no discussion of such with FTR themselves, as Dax Harwood told the Wrestling Perspective Podcast they respect Tony Khan too much to go behind his back and talk contract status while they’re still signed to AEW.

Would FTR even want to go back to WWE when their deal is up, though?

As Harwood puts it (via Wrestling Inc):

“Now on the flip side of that, we’re gonna go where professional wrestling takes us, and wherever the best opportunity is for us and wherever we can build on our legacy. That’s the most important thing. Obviously, money is really, really cool. I’m allowed to take care of my wife and daughter. “But whenever we initially got the contract offer from WWE, I called my grandmother and I told her how much it was, and I told her, ‘I think I’m going to turn it down.’ And her exact words were ‘David, how much money do you need?’ I was like ‘oh my god, she’s right.’ My dad and my mom busted their ass to take care of me. If they can do it, I can do the same thing and I don’t have to do this. I do it because I love it. So we’re going to go wherever the love of wrestling takes us.”

They didn’t leave WWE under the best of circumstances, and it would be somewhat surprising if they made their way back. That said, it makes the most sense for them to at least posture like they are open to going back, if only to get a better offer to stick around in AEW.

Like I said, it will be a while before we find out how all this plays out but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.