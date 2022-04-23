Top Flight’s Darius Martin missed over a year of action from February 2021 into March 2022 due to injury. During his absence, his brother Dante received a decent singles spotlight in AEW, taking part in angles with Team Taz, and even challenging Hangman Page for the AEW world championship.

Darius returned from injury last month, leading to Top Flight wrestling as a team once again. It didn’t last for long, though, as Dante was already competing on this week’s (Apr. 20) episode of Dynamite without Darius by his side. A report from Fightful indicated Darius is injured again and will miss a significant period of time.

Darius reacted to the report on Twitter, and he didn’t sound too happy about the way it was worded:

What I’m currently dealing with had NOTHING to do with wrestling but I’m glad everyone else out there seems to know more about my health than I do ‍♂️ — Darius Martin (@DariusMartin612) April 23, 2022

It’s worth noting Darius did not refute or confirm the claim that he is injured. He is simply pushing back on the idea that what he’s dealing with is related to wrestling.

What do you make of Martin’s response here, Cagesiders?