Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham was originally scheduled to face Eddie Edwards tonight at Impact’s Rebellion pay-per-view event. However, in a late change today, Impact has officially removed Gresham from the card and replaced him with Bullet Club member Chris Bey. Edwards vs. Bey will take place on the pre-show on YouTube at 7:30 pm ET:

Gresham defended his ROH title against Dalton Castle last weekend (Apr. 16) at AEW’s Battle of the Belts II, but he took a nasty bump on his shoulder and head from a gutwrench suplex during the course of the bout. Satnam Singh then came out and bounced Gresham off the canvas multiple times after the match was over.

Fightful reported that Gresham was checked for a concussion after his match at Battle of the Belts. It’s believed he was injured as a result of the gutwrench suplex. Gresham was then pulled from advertised matches for Progress on Apr. 17 and Apr. 18.

Now he has also been removed from Impact Rebellion tonight.