Why you probably shouldn’t expect Bret Hart in AEW any time soon

Fans have been fantasy booking Bret Hart’s return to All Elite Wrestling for a while. It’s a notion that’s been spurred on by mentions, references and teases by CM Punk and especially FTR. Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler will be working with the Hitman on an independent show in June, and the announcement of that Big Time Wrestling gig has further inspired hopes the duo’s babyface run on Dynamite will include Hart.

An item in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter tells us that’s probably not going to happen, however. Dave Meltzer writes that people in Tony Khan’s company “are of the belief that Hart quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal that would ban him from appearing on AEW shows.” So the date Bret does have booked with the Top Guys can happen because it’s not an All Elite event, and won’t be leading to anything on an AEW one.

The Newsletter also mentions that this will prevent him from being involved next month’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, too — although Bret’s strained relationship with his brother’s widow Martha could have also made that thorny proposition.

While this is a bit of a bummer for fans, including the ones who wrestle for AEW, it does at least mean the 64 year old Hart is being well-paid in his retirement. Bret being properly compensated for his contributions to pro wrestling was one of the concerns Punk raised while speaking about The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be.

