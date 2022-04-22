Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Jade Cargill defending the TBS title against Marina Shafir. Can Jade continue her winning streak to an impressive 30-0 record?

Also set for tonight: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Adam Cole in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, Lance Archer vs. Serpentico, Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, various interviews, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR APR. 22