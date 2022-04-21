New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling are working together to put on a joint pay-per-view event on June 26 in Chicago named AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. But before we get to all those highly anticipated dream matches, NJPW is hosting its own PPV in Washington D.C. on May 14 called Capital Collision. And what do you know, the card already has a “Special Singles Match” booked between NJPW wrestler Tomohiro Ishii and AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston.

Here is the official announcement from NJPW’s web site:

Capital Collision on May 14 in Washington D.C. has its first match officially signed, as AEW’s Eddie Kingston will be taking on the Stone Pitbull Tomohiro Ishii. After Ishii emerged victorious from a war with Minoru Suzuki in Chicago at Windy City Riot, he was confronted by Kingston. The US veteran praised Ishii for his fighting spirit and grounding in Strong Style, but the Mad King had reverence for the competing King’s Road philosophy of professional wrestling, one which he wanted to bring to the ring in this first time ever battle. It’ll be the heavy offence of Ishii facing the incredible ability of Kingston to fire back in the face of punishment, and deal ever bigger shots. Who will land the finishing blow in DC May 14? Get your tickets now and find out in person!

This match between Ishii and Kingston was set up last weekend at Windy City Riot. NJPW provides further information about how you can purchase tickets or order Capital Collision on FITE TV right here.

Will you be checking out Ishii vs. Kingston on May 14, Cagesiders?