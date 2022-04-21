Tony Khan’s HUGE announcement on last night’s (Apr. 20) episode of Dynamite was a joint pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling dubbed AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, which is set to take place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

This exciting agreement between AEW and NJPW opens the floodgates for several dream matches, not only on June 26, but in the years to come. With that in mind, perhaps it wasn’t a coincidence earlier this year when AEW’s CM Punk sent NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada the address of the United Center and offered to meet him there. Each man is arguably the top star in his respective promotion; it’s one of the biggest matches that can be booked at Forbidden Door, especially if either star is defending championship gold by the time June 26 arrives.

So, could we really be getting Punk vs. Okada at Forbidden Door? Maybe!

Then again, it apparently isn’t even a lock that Okada will be at the event. Here is Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer explaining why Okada might have bigger priorities to handle in late June.

“I don’t know that Okada is on the show...his wife’s birthday is the 28th...the 28th in Japan is like the 27th in the United States. So it would be very difficult for him to do that show and be back for his wife’s birthday. So he sort of said he wasn’t doing the show, but he might have been kidding.”

Yeah Dave, I think he was probably kidding.

