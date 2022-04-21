AEW audience shrinks despite Tony Khan’s HUGE announcement

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Apr. 20) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 930,000 viewers for a 0.37 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 4th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Tony Khan tried to keep numbers up with his HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT of a joint pay-per-view event with NJPW named Forbidden Door. Did his plan work?

Well, the overall audience was down from last week’s 977,000 viewers, and is a two month low for Dynamite. However, the demo remained the same as last week’s 0.37, and the only cable shows that beat out Dynamite in the demo rating were all related to the NBA. Some folks might call this a win considering the NBA playoffs have been eating into all wrestling numbers this week.

The end result is that Dynamite’s numbers continue to be fine. Will anything change next week when the TNT title is defended in a ladder match, Hikaru Shida battles Serena Deeb in a street fight, and the members of FTR fight each other in singles action? We’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

