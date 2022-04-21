Tony Khan names AEW’s upcoming video game

Nearly a month ago, AEW filed to trademark the phrase “AEW: Fight Forever.” Wrestling fans widely assumed that to be the name of All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming console video game. Tony Khan confirmed this assumption after Dynamite went off the air last night (Apr. 20) in Pittsburgh.

Khan spoke to the audience and told them they were going to be recorded as part of the video game, which he referred to as “Fight Forever.” Justin Roberts then led the crowd into chants for various AEW stars such as Adam Cole, Sting, Aubrey Edwards, and FTR:

The rumor mill suggests that AEW’s first console video game is expected to be released around September 2022. We still don’t have a lot of concrete details about the content of the game or how it plays, though we have seen some character models for Darby Allin and Jungle Boy. Tony Khan has dumped a lot of money into the project, and Kenny Omega is determined to make sure it’s a success.

Do you plan to purchase AEW: Fight Forever on launch day, whenever that happens to be? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.