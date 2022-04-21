During his latest visit to Robbie Fox’s Mom’s Basement, AEW head honcho said he’s very excited for HOOK and Danhausen’s “journey together”.
What does that mean? We’ve watched the demon waif try and fail to curse HOOK for weeks. Last night (April 20) after the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil picked apart Anthony Henry in his Dynamite debut match, Danhausen tried again. He failed again.
#HOOK @730Hook, seemingly impervious to the presence of @Danhausen, finishes @Antnyhenry with #REDRUM! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/fquqrgobdX— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Then he did something he seemed to immediately regret.
.@DanhausenAD has had enough of #HOOK and has now challenged him to a FIGHT! Will @730Hook accept? #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/h4UbG1neP8— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Will Danhausen’s first AEW match come against HOOK? What tomfoolery will that entail before the inevitable REDRUM? Do we then get a Booker T & Goldust-style tag team? What will the alchemy of Tony Khan’s viral sensations yield? Will HOOK be able to maintain momentum working with a comedy act — even one as inventive-hausen as the Very Nice, Very Evil One?
Let us know what you think-hausen, fellow HOOK-ers. And check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
Going forward, @MarkSterlingEsq has a few ground rules for @realwardlow entering the building ahead of #Wardog's match with #TheButcher (@andycomplains) tonight...— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/VMGKGQq7UK
The #BlackpoolCombatClub truly love indulging in the art of violence and they capture the win tonight here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/rnVTaiAnVr— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
"Where's the feisty @youngbucks of old?" The Undisputed Elite plans on making a comeback NEXT WEEK in an open challenge by way of 10-man tag!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wMJ7qb9yJN
Certain things are inevitable... The fight isn't over between @TheLethalJay/@sonjaydutterson/@hellosatnam & @samoajoe. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OA0oB8tjIX— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Can @jade_Cargill solve #TheProblem @marinashafir and gain a perfect 30-0 record? It all goes down THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eVhdH38AR0
.@The_MJF makes sure @RealWardlow gets no music as he enters the arena for his bout against #TheButcher! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/juSbrVeSgh— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
It takes @RealWardlow four consecutive powerbombs to finish #TheButcher (@andycomplains) and @The_MJF is NOT HAPPY. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/l9ZiM9KGpm— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
This FRIDAY on #AEWRampage, it's just @madking1981 v #JerichoAppreciationSociety's @garciawrestling with everyone else banned from ringside!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/g83HyOnLWk
And with that knee drop, @KORCombat advances in to the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8dosOAW22V— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
#TheButcher may not have gotten the job done tonight, but @The_MJF has another monster in his pocket eager to fight @realwardlow.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Y5ijvoYiOZ
#AEW World Champion @thunderrosa22 is nobody's stepping stone and is ready to go Double Or Nothing against the best to keep her Title.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vgfIe8T47f
It's the internet's favorite couple, 3x TNT Champion @sammyguevara and @TayConti_! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LkiNDc9Sq2— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
#MenOfTheYear @ScorpioSky & @OfficialEGO, with #DanLambert respond to Sammy and Tay's antics, and present the TNT Champion with a challenge! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/QLMuar0RHw— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Next week, according to #HouseOfBlack... The sun dies.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fjqzAlKWFh
It's time to bring out the towels; Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD has arrived in Brittsburgh for the #OwenHart Women’s Tournament Qualifier, and she has brought in some strong reinforcement! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1EykA1aBtZ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Dr. @RealBrittbaker with the @steelers glove to sink in the LockJaw for the victory, and she has now qualified for the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/2hGh7MIO8P— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
No one is safe when @RealBrittBaker is on the mic #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zwMonY5cv1— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
It's time to finish this right where it started NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite in a Philly Street Fight: @shidahikaru v @serenadeeb! pic.twitter.com/MjbVuuYzX5— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
