During his latest visit to Robbie Fox’s Mom’s Basement, AEW head honcho said he’s very excited for HOOK and Danhausen’s “journey together”.

What does that mean? We’ve watched the demon waif try and fail to curse HOOK for weeks. Last night (April 20) after the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil picked apart Anthony Henry in his Dynamite debut match, Danhausen tried again. He failed again.

Then he did something he seemed to immediately regret.

Will Danhausen’s first AEW match come against HOOK? What tomfoolery will that entail before the inevitable REDRUM? Do we then get a Booker T & Goldust-style tag team? What will the alchemy of Tony Khan’s viral sensations yield? Will HOOK be able to maintain momentum working with a comedy act — even one as inventive-hausen as the Very Nice, Very Evil One?

Let us know what you think-hausen, fellow HOOK-ers. And check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Going forward, @MarkSterlingEsq has a few ground rules for @realwardlow entering the building ahead of #Wardog's match with #TheButcher (@andycomplains) tonight...



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/VMGKGQq7UK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

The #BlackpoolCombatClub truly love indulging in the art of violence and they capture the win tonight here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/rnVTaiAnVr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

"Where's the feisty @youngbucks of old?" The Undisputed Elite plans on making a comeback NEXT WEEK in an open challenge by way of 10-man tag!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wMJ7qb9yJN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

Can @jade_Cargill solve #TheProblem @marinashafir and gain a perfect 30-0 record? It all goes down THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eVhdH38AR0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

And with that knee drop, @KORCombat advances in to the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8dosOAW22V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

#TheButcher may not have gotten the job done tonight, but @The_MJF has another monster in his pocket eager to fight @realwardlow.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Y5ijvoYiOZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

#AEW World Champion @thunderrosa22 is nobody's stepping stone and is ready to go Double Or Nothing against the best to keep her Title.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vgfIe8T47f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

Next week, according to #HouseOfBlack... The sun dies.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fjqzAlKWFh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

It's time to bring out the towels; Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD has arrived in Brittsburgh for the #OwenHart Women’s Tournament Qualifier, and she has brought in some strong reinforcement! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1EykA1aBtZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

Dr. @RealBrittbaker with the @steelers glove to sink in the LockJaw for the victory, and she has now qualified for the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/2hGh7MIO8P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

No one is safe when @RealBrittBaker is on the mic #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zwMonY5cv1 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022

It's time to finish this right where it started NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite in a Philly Street Fight: @shidahikaru v @serenadeeb! pic.twitter.com/MjbVuuYzX5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

