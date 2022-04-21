AEW Rampage spoilers for Apr. 22: Cargill defends TBS title, Cole vs. Ishii, more!

AEW rolled into Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Apr. 22) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Adam Cole qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament by beating Tomohiro Ishii in a singles match. Rocky Romero and Orange Cassidy were ringside in support of Ishii. Jay White got involved for the finish, tossing Romero into the barricade. Cole took advantage of the distraction to low blow and pin Ishii.

Lance Archer annihilated Serpentico in roughly one minute. Shawn Spears joined the commentary team during this match.

Eddie Kingston won clean against Daniel Garcia. Nobody was allowed ringside for this bout.

Jade Cargill retained the TBS championship with a victory over Marina Shafir.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?