Buckle up as Excalibur runs down AEW’s packed upcoming cards

It’s not unusual for AEW to announce a bunch of stuff for the following Friday and Wednesday’s shows during Dynamite. In the case of Rampage, they’re often taping it as soon as the live broadcast ends, so they have to now what they’re doing. Excalibur is then tasked with running down the line-ups.

On the April 20 show, Tony Khan booked even more matches & segments than usual for this week’s Rampage and next week’s Dynamite. It forced the announcer William Regal calls “man in mask” into speed reading mode...

Phew!

Twitter compared Excalibur to an auctioneer, or 1980s Micro Machines pitchman John Moschitta...

In the likely event you didn’t catch all that, here’s what’s coming our way:

Rampage — April 22

- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS championship

- Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii in an Owen Hart qualifier

- Lance Archer vs. Serpentico

- Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia with Jericho Appreciation Society, Santana & Ortiz banned from ringsider

- Tony Schiavone interviews Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee

- Tony Shiavone interviews Owen Hart entrants Dr. Britt Baker, Toni Storm & Jaime Hayter

Dynamite — April 27

- Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match for the TNT championship:

- Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight:

- Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

- Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler in an Owen Hart qualifier

- Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, The Young Bucks & reDRagon) vs. Dante Martin, Varsity Blonds, Brock Anderson, and Lee Johnson

And yes, you’re reading that right. FTR is putting their brotherhood aside for a night and going one-on-one. Dax knows it might have flown past you, so he’s spelling it out.

You probs missed it…



Let us know what you think about those line-ups. And somebody get Excalibur a beverage of his choosing.