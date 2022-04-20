63 year old Sting no sells a chair shot, jumps off another balcony

They weren’t the biggest, most painful looking bumps of the April 20 Dynamite’s main event. Those were all taken by the two men in the Coffin Match, Darby Allin and Andrade El Ídolo. But sandwiched in between those two throwing each other into chairs and off steel, Allin’s mentor was doing his thing.

And since Allin’s mentor is the now 63 year old (happy belated birthday, sir!) icon Sting, that’s always gonna be the big takeaway from one of these car crash matches Darby excels at.

Tonight in Pittsburgh, the Stinger planted himself in the crowd so he could surprise the Andrade Family Office minions who were plotting to help their boss put Allin in a coffin. These guys need to brush up on their history. There’s always at least a 66 and 2/3 chance fans dressed as Sting are actually Sting.

That led to a brawl in the stands, where Sting let a Marq Quen chair shot bounce off his back, threw the Private Party member down where Andrade, The Blade & Darby were waiting, then splashed them all!

Sting rules.

Oh, the match itself. Darby won it with his peerless suicide dive, sending Andrade into the coffin and slamming its thumbtack-lined lid down.

