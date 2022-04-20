Two new Owen Cup qualifiers: One expected, one somewhat surprising

The April 20 Dynamite featured two qualifying matches for next month’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments.

Up first was the men’s match, which figured to be the more competitive of the two. It was, with Kyle O’Reilly and Jungle Boy giving us more than 10 minutes of back-and-forth action. Most expected the guy who was one half of the Tag champs and one AEW’s Young Pillars to pick up the win. But after several nearfalls and close calls, KOR defeated Jungle Jack.

And with that knee drop, @KORCombat advances in to the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8dosOAW22V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

Samoa Joe is the only other person officially in the men’s tournament.

The other wasn’t surprising at all. Even before Pittsburgh’s own Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. entered with two stars from the Burgh’s beloved Steelers, Najee Harris & Pat Friermuth.

It's time to bring out the towels; Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD has arrived in Brittsburgh for the #OwenHart Women’s Tournament Qualifier, and she has brought in some strong reinforcement! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1EykA1aBtZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

The dentist was wrestling Danielle Kamella, fka WWE’s Vanessa Borne. She made the mistake of using the Steelers’ iconic Terrible Towel as a weapon, and paid the price when she tapped to Lockjaw...

Dr. @RealBrittbaker with the @steelers glove to sink in the LockJaw for the victory, and she has now qualified for the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/2hGh7MIO8P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

The former Women’s champ then proceeded to run down the entire AEW Women’s division — including undefeated TBS champion Jade Cargill — with Naj & Muth as her hypemen.

No one is safe when @RealBrittBaker is on the mic #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zwMonY5cv1 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022

Baker joins Toni Storm, Jayme Hayter, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet & Ruby Soho in the women’s field.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.