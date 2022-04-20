Tony Khan’s latest HUGE announcement is... a PPV with New Japan called Forbidden Door

Tony Khan said his latest piece of big news would be different from past announcements, like debuting a new star, or buying a company.

It was certainly announced like one. Khan took the microphone from Tony Schiavone, and brought out New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Takami Ohbari. This pretty much confirmed rumors of a supershow with NJPW, and it’s what we learned about... but not from TK or Ohbari-San.

The announcement of the aptly named Forbidden Door show, coming our way Sun., June 26 at Chicago’s United Center, came from first Adam Cole, then Switchblade Jay White.

White referenced New Japan’s last co-promoted supershow — 2019’s G1 Supercard from Madison Square Garden. Khan now owns the brand NJPW worked with on that, so don’t be surprised if we see Ring of Honor wrestlers and belts on Forbidden Door, too.

Khan now owns the brand NJPW worked with on that, so don't be surprised if we see Ring of Honor wrestlers and belts on Forbidden Door, too.

UPDATE: Here’s the official press release...