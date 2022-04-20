Tony Khan’s latest HUGE announcement is... a PPV with New Japan called Forbidden Door

Tony Khan said his latest piece of big news would be different from past announcements, like debuting a new star, or buying a company.
It was certainly announced like one. Khan took the microphone from Tony Schiavone, and brought out New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Takami Ohbari. This pretty much confirmed rumors of a supershow with NJPW, and it’s what we learned about... but not from TK or Ohbari-San.
The announcement of the aptly named Forbidden Door show, coming our way Sun., June 26 at Chicago’s United Center, came from first Adam Cole, then Switchblade Jay White.
.@AEW & @njpwglobal Announce First-Ever Joint PPV Event, #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR live from the @UnitedCenter in Chicago on Sunday, June 26! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10am CT / 11am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq & @Ticketmaster— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Full release - https://t.co/GYpShNHgsl pic.twitter.com/hIwRHCsmwI
White referenced New Japan’s last co-promoted supershow — 2019’s G1 Supercard from Madison Square Garden. Khan now owns the brand NJPW worked with on that, so don’t be surprised if we see Ring of Honor wrestlers and belts on Forbidden Door, too.
Start booking your AEW x New Japan dream matches below, and get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.
UPDATE: Here’s the official press release...
AEW and NJPW Announce First-Ever Joint Pay-Per-View Event, “AEW x NJPW: FORBIDDEN DOOR”
— Live from the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, June 26, this landmark PPV represents the next step in professional wrestling’s revolution —
April 20, 2022 — Moments ago on AEW: Dynamite live on TBS, the hinges were fully ripped off the Forbidden Door, as it was announced that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their first ever joint pay-per-view special this summer. “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” will take place live on Sunday, June 26, at the United Center in Chicago, featuring marquee matchups between members of AEW and NJPW’s world-class rosters.
Tickets for the historic PPV event go on sale on Friday, May 6, at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the PPV via purchase on the Bleacher Report app or via their local Cable or Satellite provider. The program will be available with both English and Spanish commentary. The PPV will be available in international markets on FITE.tv. Fans in Japan can watch on iPPV on NJPWWorld.com with live Japanese commentary.
“As the world continues to reopen, I’m making sure the Forbidden Door follows suit and we can finally give fans the dream events they’ve always imagined,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The United Center was home to one of AEW’s biggest events of all time, The First Dance, where CM Punk made his return to wrestling after a seven-year hiatus. This summer, fans of AEW and NJPW can expect the unexpected during this extraordinary, first-of-its-kind pay-per-view between our two incredible companies.”
“As we have done for more than 50 years, the power of pro-wrestling can energize people by fulfilling their dreams,” said Takami Ohbari, President of NJPW. “Now, it’s quite an important mission for us, the pro-wrestling industry as a whole. We are not only opening this door. We will show you NJPW’s genuine Strong-Style beyond the Forbidden door.”
This announcement furthers the opening of the Forbidden Door, coming just over a month after Tony Khan announced that he agreed to acquire the assets of Ring of Honor, and less than three weeks after he produced the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view in Dallas, featuring a number of major title changes and ROH alumni appearances including Samoa Joe, The Young Bucks, Wheeler Yuta, Jay Lethal, Lee Moriarty, Matt Sydal, Sonjay Dutt and Mercedes Martinez.
Loading comments...