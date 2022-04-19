Jack Evans says his time with AEW has come to an end

After Lio Rush left AEW in January, reports came out that others were likely to follow as contracts expired this spring. These were talents Tony Khan signed in his company’s early days who either no longer fit the vision, or who’d struggled to get screen time as the roster grew.

It certainly hasn’t been a mass exodus. Most of the names who’ve announced their departures — like Marko Stunt & Joey Janela — were mentioned in those January reports*. The latest wasn’t but is someone fans speculated wasn’t long for the company, TH2 and Hardy Family Office’s Jack Evans.

My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity. — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) April 19, 2022

The 40 year old veteran high flier was mostly known for his time in the early days of ROH, his work in Mexico, and on Lucha Underground. In AEW, he & Angelico challenged FTR for the World Tag titles in 2020. Last fall, Evans lost a Hair vs. Hair match to Orange Cassidy. He’s only worked a handful of matches on Dark since.