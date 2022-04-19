Watch AEW Dark Episode 139

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 19, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Raché Chanel vs. Danielle Kamela

Marina Shafir vs. Alejandra Lion

Toni Storm vs. Gigi Rey

JD Griffey vs. Tony Nese

The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Enjoy the show!