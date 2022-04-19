Watch AEW Dark Episode 139

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 19, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Raché Chanel vs. Danielle Kamela
- Marina Shafir vs. Alejandra Lion
- Toni Storm vs. Gigi Rey
- JD Griffey vs. Tony Nese
- The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee
- Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
Enjoy the show!
