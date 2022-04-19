AEW Dark recap (Apr. 19, 2022): Who’s house? Swerve and Lee’s house!

Episode 139 of AEW Dark is in the books! If you missed the live broadcast click here for the Cageside Seats stream from YouTube. Your commentary team this week was Excalibur and Taz at the start, joined by Eddie Kingston in progress. It’s another week with a sad note to start as well as “The Drama King” DJ Kay Slay passed away on Sunday at only 55 years old. RIP Keith Grayson.

Toni Storm vs. Gigi Rey

Toni Storm brought a record of 1-0 to the ring for her AEW Dark debut. Jamie Hayter joined commentary for this match to scout her opponent in the Owen Hart Cup.

Storm’s opponent Gigi Rey was waiting in the ring with a record of 0-1. Hayter was complimentary at first, saying Storm “hadn’t lost a step” but then corrected Excalibur when he said “if you beat her” and she said “not if but when.” Rey hit a sliding elbow for a near fall and laid in the punches. Storm got back to her feet throwing forearms and hitting a release German. Hip attack in the corner, pump kick, Storm Zero was blocked, clothesline, waterwheel, Storm Zero connects, and that’s a wrap. Nice opening match!

Danielle Kamela vs. Rache Chanel

Kamela brought a record of 0-1 to the ring. Chanel was waiting for her in the ring with the exact same record. Eddie Kingston took Jamie Hayter’s guest spot on commentary for this bout. He was very excited to see a collar and elbow tie up while Excalibur and Taz were waiting for him to calm down. Kamela ate an enzuigiri but hooked the ropes to recover and tripped Chanel into them, then jumped on her from behind. Moments later she ended it with a neck breaker to set up her match with Britt Baker tomorrow night in “Brittsburgh.”

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Hobbs and Starks brought records of 45-19 and 44-9 respectively. Starks also had his FTW title with him and showed it off to the crowd from the top rope. Excalibur said “somebody” lent Hobbs and Starks a hand in their match with Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland... and that he wasn’t talking about Eddie. Uno and Grayson had a team record of 25-7 for this bout. Hobbs and Grayson decided to go move for move, and Hobbs had the clear power advantage in that exchange. Delayed vertical suplex, tag to Starks, and Uno got a boot up from the apron as Grayson pushed his way over toward him. Starks took a dive from Grayson to the outside that they teased might have hurt his neck. He teased doing it a second time and Hobbs swept the legs to send him tumbling down.

The heels kept cutting off the ring until Grayson gave Hobbs a DDT. He did a backflip double head kick to keep the heels from cutting off the hot tag and leapt out to bring Uno in. Grayson went for another dive and this time he took out Hobbs. Uno hit Something Evil and went for the cover but Starks kicked out. Grayson hit a springboard elbow drop and Starks kicked out again! Dark Order collided heads, Hobbs tagged in, and Hobbs hit a snap slam for two. Uno gave Starks a drop, Grayson hit a cannonball 450, Hobbs broke up the pin. Spinebuster by Hobbs to Uno. Spear by Starks to Grayson and he got the win for Team Taz. Competitive match!

Tony Nese (w/ “Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. JD Griffey

Fresh off a win on Elevation last night, Nese brought a record of 11-2 to the ring. Griffey was waiting for him to make his AEW debut. Nese spiked Griffey into the mat and hit the running Nese in just over a minute. Excalibur: “You can count to a hundred.” Absolutely correct.

Marina Shafir vs. Alejandra Lion

As much as I enjoyed Dynamite last Wednesday, I have to be honest and say that Shafir’s match fell absolutely flat with the crowd. She brought a record of 5-0 to this match ahead of challenging Jade Cargill for the TBS Title this Friday on Rampage.

Lion was waiting for her with a record of 0-1. Lion hit a kick to the face and a flying knee but got caught when she charged the corner. Shafir threw her down, stomped on her, and applied the straight jacket. Lion fought her way out but Shafir swept the legs and kicked her in the back. Shafir did the triangle armbar combo and Lion quickly tapped out. Cargill came down the ramp with her title and Mark Sterling ran out to talk her out of getting into it before Rampage. She agreed and returned to the back.

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory)

Following their loss last night Comoroto and Solo brought a record of 3-9 to the ring. Strickland came out with a record of 2-1 and Lee brought a record of 5-1. If you had any doubt of how over Lee was in a short amount of time, the fans are already singing along to his theme song only six matches in. They also chanted “Who’s house? Swerve’s house” as the match got underway, so there’s no doubt how over he is too. Comoroto told Strickland to get out of the ring because he wanted to face Lee, and he accepted. The fans chanted “The, Factory is bor-ing” too. Lee and Comoroto collided in the center and neither man budged an inch. They did it a second time, and a third, and finally Keith Lee came off the ropes with momentum and knocked him down.

Strickland tagged back in and did an arm ringer. The “Swerve’s house” chants started again. Comoroto picked him up but Strickland escaped and snapped the right arm. Solo tagged in, ate a ‘rana and an arm drag, and Strickland dropped a knee on his elbow for good measure. Solo pushed him into their corner and he snapped Comoroto’s head off the ropes. Comoroto got revenge by slamming him into the apron and throwing him back in thanks to interference from QT Marshall. Solo and Comoroto cut off the ring to work Strickland over for a while. When Strickland finally got that hot tag the building exploded and so did Lee, taking out Solo and Comoroto with one splash after another in each corner.

Comoroto tried to break out of the runaway train and ran into his own partner, then Solo got bealed into his own partner! Lee hit the ropes, Marshall hooked the leg to stop him, Comoroto hit a spear and Solo hit a frog splash for a near fall. Strickland tagged in, flatliner to Solo, double kick punch combo for Comoroto by the faces. Lee picked Solo and hoisted him high in the air, and Strickland did the stomp/spirit bomb combo to him for the pin. You could not possibly have a hotter finish to Dark. The crowd was in LOVE with this match!

What to watch/skip

Ordinarily I would use the theme song of the wrestler in the headline or a song I think related to said headline, but this week in honor of Kay Slay our “what to watch/skip” is brought to you by “Too Much For Me” featuring Amerie, Loon & Foxy Brown. I like Tony Nese but you can skip his match because there was absolutely nothing to it whatsoever. Even Marina Shafir’s opponent got more offense in her match, and you could skip that one too. The rest of the show was fine but the heat for the main event blew the rest of it away!

Cageside commentary crew! I welcome your feedback in the comments section below. I’m also on Twitter if you want to hit me up there. See you next Monday night for Elevation!