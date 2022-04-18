 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 59

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., April 18, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • A.F.O.’s Private Party & The Blade & Angelico vs. The Hardys & Top Flight
  • The Bunny & Emi Sakura & Raychell Rose vs. Hikaru Shida & Ruby Soho & Anna Jay
  • Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kris Statlander
  • Roppongi Vice Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. The Factory’s Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
  • Andrade El Idolo vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels
  • Allen Russell & Kameron Russell & Dale Springs & Izaiah Zane vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & John Silver & Alex Reynolds
  • J. Spade vs. Tony Nese

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...