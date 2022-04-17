Bret Hart to manage FTR

FTR are on an amazing run right now. They are the current tag champs of AAA and ROH. They had two absolute bangers this month alone against the Briscoes and the Young Bucks. Next is a dream come true for the Top Guys. Bret Hart will be their manager.

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Slow down for a second. Unfortunately, this isn’t for AEW just yet. Hart and FTR are uniting on the indie scene.

FTR will FINALLY get their chance to be managed by Bret Hart when they take on the team of Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson!



It happens on Friday June 10th in Webster, Ma!



Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/qvco5Oo30w pic.twitter.com/Hvh8WRQtwH — Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) April 17, 2022

FTR will be joined by The Hitman against the duo of Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson led by Arn Anderson for a match in Big Time Wrestling in Webster, MA on June 10.

Cash Wheeler confirmed that this is real.

Oh yeah, this is real. Talk about a year.



Someone go check on Dax. https://t.co/JcYHHUYS8y — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) April 17, 2022

Following up on his suggestion to check on Dax Harwood, we’ll do just that. The man is over the moon.

The Hart Foundation vs The Horsemen



Aside from my daughter’s birth & my wedding, this might be the most special night of my life. My mentor, Arn Anderson, leads the Sons Of The Horsemen against me, my best friend, & my hero, Bret “The Hitman” Hart.



2022 is wild https://t.co/0ax4PIF8uy — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 17, 2022

Bret Hart managing FTR, even if for one night only, is a very cool thing. And who knows where it leads? As the saying goes, that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind if Bret Hart manages FTR in AEW. After firing Tully Blanchard, the hints have been out there for this to happen in AEW.

How do you like the pairing of FTR with Bret Hart?