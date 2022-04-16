Sammy Guevara wins TNT title at AEW Battle of the Belts II

AEW’s Battle of the Belts II opened with a new champion. Sammy Guevara became a three-time TNT titleholder by taking the strap from Scorpio Sky.

Sammy exploded with intensity to start the fight, but Sky weathered the storm to take control for a dangerous TKO on the apron. Sammy’s feet were caught on the ropes causing rough impact.

Huge move by @ScorpioSky on the apron and a brutal landing by @sammyguevara! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/pFeoEzNNcX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

When Sammy rallied with momentum looking to finish, Ethan Page ran down to pull Sky out of the ring. Tay Conti channeled her spicy attitude in Page’s face. That set up Sammy leaping for a shooting star press onto Page and Sky down to the floor.

Sammy connected on a double springboard cutter to Sky, but he didn’t hit it flush. Sky kicked out on the cover. Dan Lambert sensed danger, so he hopped onto the apron as a distraction. Guevara and Sky kept wrestling into a waist lock. Sky grabbed the ropes preventing a roll-up. Conti knocked Sky’s hands free. The referee turned around to count. 1, 2, kick out by Sky.

Lambert angrily confronted Conti and waved his arms calling for someone in the back. Paige VanZant! Conti and VanZant brawled on the ramp hammering punches.

.@TayConti's interference causes #DanLambert to bring @paigevanzant to take care of business and Tay and Paige go at it! Watch #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/XJ2nR5fDxm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

While the referee had his eye on the ladies, Sky poked Guevara in the eye. Sammy responded with a low-blow and executed a GTH knee strike. Sammy was slow on the cover, but he earned the three-count anyway to be crowned new TNT champ.

A low blow by @sammyguevara goes unnoticed by the ref and Sammy gets the win! The #SpanishGod is TNT Champion once again! Watch #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/6AZtAAQYqt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

Sammy and Tay celebrated with a slobbering tongue kiss.

