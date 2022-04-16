CM Punk and TBS title matches added to next week’s AEW line-up

Even as they’ve been putting on their “Championship Week” line-up of shows, AEW’s been setting up cards for the next episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.

The latter is pre-taped next week, so both will be filmed in Pittsburgh on Weds., April 20. Dynamite was already pretty stacked, but now they’ve added another singles match for CM Punk. He’s trying to stack wins so he can climb the rankings and earn a World title shot. Next up is Dustin Rhodes, who’s coming off a big win over a man who recently challenged Hangman Page, Lance Archer.

After 5 decades in the business, #TheNatural @dustinrhodes challenges The Best In The World @CMPunk this WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QCwLHlm1fj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022

That means the card for Wednesday’s live show is...

- Darby Allin vs. Andrade in a Coffin Match

- CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

- Wardlow vs. The Butcher

- Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier

- Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Danielle Kamela in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier

- HOOK makes his Dynamite debut

- Tony Khan’s latest HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Rampage isn’t live, but it is back in its usual 10pm ET time slot after being shifted yesteday due to NBA coverage. AEW booked two matches for the show, one of which they’ve been building to for a while. That would be Jade Cargill’s latest TBS title defense against “The Problem” Marina Shafir. Can That Bitch (her words, not mine) run her record to 30-0 against the former MMA fighter and WWE NXT wrestler?

Stop tagging me for clout for this girl. https://t.co/Wl67gpV1RF — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 15, 2022

Also set for Rampage is another battle in a war that’s already raging. Jericho Appreciation Society sports entertained their way to victory over Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz last Wednesday. Next Friday, we’ll see Daniel Garcia and the Mad King go one-on-one.

Sound like a plan?