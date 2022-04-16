AEW Battle of the Belts 2 results, open thread (April 16, 2022): Three title fights

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with AEW’s latest Saturday Fight Night special Battle of the Belts II, airing tonight (Sat., April 16) at 8pm ET on TNT.

The show was taped last night at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Thunder Rosa defending the AEW Women’s World title against Nyla Rose. That’s one of three belt battles coming out way. The show will also see Sammy Guevara attempt to reclaim the TNT title from Scorpio Sky, while Ring of Honor World champion Jonathan Gresham is challenged by Dalton Castle.

Come right back here at 7 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS 2 RESULTS

- Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s World championship

- Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT title

- Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dalton Castle for the Ring of Honor World championship