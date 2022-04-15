AEW Battle of the Belts 2 spoilers: Did any titles change hands?

AEW wasn’t done at Garland, Texas’ Curtis Culwell Center after tonight’s live Rampage. They also filmed material for Dark, and three title matches for Sat., April 16’s Battle of the Belts 2.

Here’s what happened in those, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer and PWInsider:

Sammy Guevara def. Scorpio Sky to win the TNT Championship. Guevara played into the recent heat he & girlfriend Tay Conti have been getting, “doing some subtle heel stuff, but not fully leaning into it.” The crowd was mostly against him, and cheered more for Sky & his Men of the Year partner Ethan Page as the match went on. Paige VanZant appeared to brawl with Conti toward the end of the match. Tay and Sammy made out to heavy boos after he won the belt for the third time, and teased leaving via the heel tunnel before taking the face exit.

Jonathan Gresham def. Dalton Castle to retain the Ring of Honor World title. The story here was a post-match angle with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh, with Singh taking out Castle & his boys while Lethal hit his finisher on Gresham. Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal also ran in and were put down by the heels after Satnam no sold a crutch shot from Sydal. The trio finally fled after Samoa Joe showed up with a pipe. He and Gresham shook hands to end the segment.

Thunder Rosa def. Nyla Rose to retain the AEW Women’s World title. The Observer’s only note was that Rosa was “super over with the crowd as expected.” Insider’s report says she won with “a surprise cover.”

Sound like a good way to spend a Saturday Fight Night?