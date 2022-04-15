Ruby Soho debuted with AEW last September and received a strong push right out of the gate. But her momentum pretty much died after losing to Jade Cargill in the TBS title tournament in January.

If you are the type of fan who doesn’t watch AEW’s YouTube shows, then you haven’t seen Ruby Soho wrestle since early February; her last television match in AEW occurred more than two months ago, when she lost against Nyla Rose on the Feb. 2 episode of Dynamite.

Soho has been a mainstay on Dark:Elevation since then. But she finally escaped YouTube purgatory and was back on AEW television for a match on tonight’s (Apr. 15) episode of Rampage. She competed against Robyn Renegade in a qualifying match for the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Soho overcome Twin Magic from the Renegade twins and put Robyn away with her new finishing move:

Ruby debuted this new move on a recent episode of Dark:Elevation. Whether you want to call it Sister Abigail, Blade Runner, swinging reverse STO, or whatever name Ruby gives it, I’d say it’s a clear upgrade over her No Future kick.

Do you think Ruby Soho will win the Owen Hart tournament, Cagesiders?