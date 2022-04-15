QT Marshall asks AEW fans to give Satnam Singh a chance

AEW delivered a really good episode of Dynamite on Weds., April 13. Then they closed with a debut that it’s safe to say didn’t get the reaction they were hoping for.

Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt’s introduction of 7’3” Satnam Singh as a weapon in their campaign against Samoa Joe was reportedly done as part of a Tony Khan plan to impress his partners at the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery. The big angle with Singh, known in his native India for being the first person from the country to be drafted by an NBA team, was designed to make a big splash in one of the largest media markets in the globe.

Time will tell if that strategy works out for TK. For now, Singh’s first appearance is being criticized or outright mocked by wrestling fans. If we were making predictions about how this week’s Dynamite overrun will be remembered in the future, the best we can offer is probably that it won’t be mocked quite as much as Shockmaster or The Yeti.

Will that impression stick with Singh throughout his career? One of the men who’s been training him hopes not. Satnam is one of may AEW talents who’s worked with QT Marshall at The Nightmare Factory. Marshall isn’t unbiased, and he’s understandably excited about the “one in a billion” big man, who “probably has an inch or two on Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal].”

But QT’s not ignorant of how things went on Wednesday, either. He told Busted Open:

“He’s really special. I’m excited that they got him out there. Obviously, I read some of the stuff that people were saying about him. Listen, he’s brand new. You gotta give him a chance. “I think the best way to put someone out there is to put them out there with guys with a lot of experience. No one knows what he’s going to do. It’s not like he’s going for the world title.”

Are you open to seeing what happens next with Singh, or is there no coming back from that debut?