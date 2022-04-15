Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 7 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Tonight’s card features Hangman Page defending the AEW world championship against Adam Cole in a Texas death match.

Also set for tonight: The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) takes on the Gunn Club in a trios match. Finally, Ruby Soho goes one-on-one with Robyn Renegade in a qualifying match for the upcoming women’s Owen Hart tournament.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR APR. 15