Willow Nightingale is hustling on the professional wrestling scene. In a span of two weeks, she competed in televised matches for ROH, AEW, and Impact. These weren’t chump matches either. All three had important stakes.

This run by Nightingale began when she fought Mercedes Martinez for the ROH interim women’s world title at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1. Willow went down in defeat on that evening after a spirited bout. Nightingale made a positive impression and earned an invite to AEW. She wrestled Red Velvet for the opportunity to advance to the Owen Hart tournament. That match didn’t go Willow’s way either. She lost to Velvet in the Rampage bout, which aired April 8.

Next up was Impact. Nightingale made a surprise appearance to answer Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge on Impact Wrestling, which aired April 14.

.@willowwrestles has answered the Champ Champ Challenge and is set to go one on one with @DeonnaPurrazzo for the @ringofhonor Womens Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/t4jpeIq3is — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2022

Willow had her choice between the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship and the ROH Women’s World Championship. She picked ROH gold, and the title match was official.

Purrazzo took control early with measured pummeling. Nightingale rallied with a cartwheel into a superkick.

Willow found her groove for a bulldog and running cannonball into the corner. She came close to victory on a Death Valley Driver. Nightingale showed savvy by countering out of Purrazzo’s armbar and Gotch piledriver finishers.

In the end, Purrazzo showed why she is called the Virtuosa. Willow landed a lariat. Purrazzo rolled with the force to snatch Nightingale’s limb for an armbar. Purrazzo quickly transitioned to a Venus de Milo double armbar to win.

The champ champ is now 7-0 in the Champ Champ Challenge. Purrazzo has a huge test looming against Taya Valkyrie at Impact’s Rebellion PPV on April 23.

Willow Nightingale is a name to take notice of. If you don’t know, now you know. Despite going 0-3 in those bouts, Nightingale is making a name for herself by turning heads and earning new fans. It’s only a matter of time before a top promotion comes calling with a contract.

Which wrestling promotion would you like to see sign Nightingale?